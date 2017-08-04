Family feud? Stephanie Pratt appeared to blast her brother, Spencer Pratt, on social media on Friday, August 4.

The Made in Chelsea star, 31, shared an Instagram quote that read, "Some of the most poisonous people come disguised as family," alongside the caption, "They never cease to amaze me -good thing I always pray for my enemies." She did not tag or name a specific person, though many of her followers took to the comments section to speculate whether the post was aimed at the Hills alum, 33.

Stephanie followed up on Twitter, adding, "I have protected people over the evil things they have done - & I'm tired of it- tired of my parents living in denial. Time 2 tell the truth."



One fan replied to the Celebrity Big Brother alum's tweet, "I just hope this isn't about your brother. He has a good side too," prompting her to respond, "No he doesn't."



Though Spencer did not directly respond to his younger sister, he tweeted on Monday morning, "Can't beef with peeps who have mental problems."



The siblings, who costarred on The Hills in the mid-2000s alongside Spencer's now-wife, Heidi Montag, have notoriously had a tumultuous relationship through the years. Their latest drama comes on the heels of Stephanie's recent claim that she found out about Heidi's pregnancy via the internet.



"It was on my birthday and I literally just saw it on my phone," Stephanie told Heat magazine in May after the couple exclusively revealed their baby news to Us Weekly. "I was mad. I haven't spoken to him since. ... I have a feeling [our entire family] knew. I think I'm literally the only person who didn't. I just felt really left out. I don't feel part of my family."



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!