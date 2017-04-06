Don Rickles has died at the age of 90, Us Weekly confirms. According to a statement from his rep, the legendary comedian-actor passed away at his home in L.A. on Thursday, April 6, from kidney failure. He would have been 91 on May 8.

The Queens native got his start in Hollywood when Frank Sinatra saw him perform stand-up at a Hollywood club in 1957. He went on to star in The Don Rickles Show in 1972 and also appeared on shows such as The Andy Griffith Show, The Bob Hope Show and CPO Sharkey.



More recently, he guest-starred on Hot in Cleveland and voiced Mr. Potato Head in the Toy Story franchise. It was announced on October 6 that the fourth film's release date would be pushed back to 2019.

Rickles is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara; his daughter Mindy Mann; and two grandchildren. Rickles' son, Larry, died from respiratory failure due to pneumonia in December 2011. He was 41.

A private funeral service will be held for the late star. His family requests that donations be made to the Larry Rickles Endowment Fund at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

Story is still developing.



