US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for the 60th Annual Red Cross Gala at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach on February 4, 2017. Credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Call it the Streep effect. President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, won't be watching the 2017 Oscars on Sunday, February 26.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer was asked during his daily press briefing on Wednesday, February 22, whether the former reality TV star — who has been vocal in his criticism of celebrities at award shows in the past — would tune in to watch the 89th Academy Awards.

"I think Hollywood is known for being rather far to the left in its opinions, and I've got to be honest with you, I think the president will be hosting the Governors' Ball that night," Spicer told reporters. "Mrs. Trump looks forward to putting on a phenomenal event. And the first lady's put a lot of time into this event, in welcoming our nation's governors to the Capital, and I have a feeling that's where the president and first lady are going to be focused on Sunday night."

The businessman slammed Meryl Streep's Golden Globes speech in January after the actress took aim at him in her speech. He called the three-time Oscar winner "an over-rated actress" and "Hillary lover."

Streep is nominated for a record 20th Academy Award this year for her performance in Florence Foster Jenkins, and the show is expected to be politically charged as some winners will take the opportunity to voice their disdain for the 45th president and his recent spate of controversial executive orders.

Trump has criticized the Oscars several times over the past few years. Back in 2014 the then-Celebrity Apprentice host criticized the Oscars telecast on Twitter, writing, "This is Amateur Night — who the hell is in charge of this production?" and "I don't know how much longer I can take this bulls--t — so terrible!" He also suggested that he should host the awards show.

The Oscars air on ABC on Sunday, February 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

This is Amateur Night - who the hell is in charge of this production? #Oscars — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2014

I don't know how much longer I can take this bullshit - so terrible! #Oscars — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2014

I should host the #Oscars just to shake things up - this is not good! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2014

The Oscars are a sad joke, very much like our President. So many things are wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 23, 2015

