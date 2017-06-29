President Donald Trump slammed Morning Joe cohost Mika Brzezinski and accused her of getting a face-lift earlier this year in a series of tweets on Thursday, June 29.



“I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mike, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Yer’s Eve, and insisted on joining me,” Trump, 70, tweeted. "She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

Brzezinski, 50, fired back by tweeting a photo of a Cheerios cereal box that said, “Made For Little Hands,” to poke fun at the long-running jab that the former businessman has small hands. Meanwhile, her host and fiancé, Joe Scarborough, responded by retweeting a post by Jake Tapper that read, “This reminds me: how is @FLOTUS’s campaign against cyber-bullying going?”

During Morning Joe on Thursday, Brzezinski talked extensively about how Trump’s cabinet members need to stand up to him. "Everybody in Washington, in the administration, needs to look at this from, I think, a point of view where they’re not lobotomized because you’re sitting in there and you’re so scared of him, and you think you need to suck up to the president,” Brzezinski said. “You need to look at this like any company.” It’s unclear if her critique caused the president’s tirade, as he tweeted that he no longer watches the show.

The POTUS’ relationship with the cohosts has deteriorated over the last several months. Brzezinski and Scarborough, 54, previously feuded with Trump’s White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway. She was banned from the show in February after she described false statements as “alternative facts."

Prior to Trump’s presidential run, he was friendly with Brzezinski and Scarborough. In May, Brzezinski revealed in a Vanity Fair profile that Trump suggested that she and Scarborough have their wedding at Mar-a-Lago and even offered to officiate. But since he took office, their relationship soured as the talk show hosts began to strongly criticize the president on air.

