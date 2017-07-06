Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump responded to the controversy surrounding the viral meme of him wrestling a person with a CNN logo superimposed over their head.

After the POTUS tweeted a version of the clip on July 2, the network tracked down the Reddit user who created the meme and also has a history of posting anti-Semitic and racist speech. CNN published the user's apology, in which he said the GIF “was created purely as satire, it was not meant to be a call to violence against CNN or any other news organization.” CNN did not reveal the creator’s identity, but added that it “reserves the right to publish his identity should any of that change.” The caveat stirred up more debate on social media.

Trump, 71, addressed the incident during a joint press conference with Poland’s President Andrzej Duda on Thursday, July 6. "I think what CNN did was unfortunate for them. As you know, now they have some pretty serious problems,” he told reporters. "They have been fake news for a long time. They have been covering me in a very dishonest way.”

The former business mogul continued, "I will say CNN has really taken it too seriously, and I think they’ve hurt themselves very badly — very, very badly. What we want to see in the United States is honest, beautiful, free — but honest— fair press.”

The ex-Apprentice host also jabbed former employer NBC during the news conference. “NBC is equally as bad, despite the fact that I made them a fortune with The Apprentice, but they forget that,” Trump added.

The president briefly visited Poland before traveling to Hamburg, Germany, for the G20 Summit, which begins Friday, July 7. Trump, who is accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, senior advisers Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner and others, gave a speech to the Polish people in Krasinkski Square and attended a roundtable for the Three Seas Initiative during the trip.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!