President Donald Trump continued his personal attacks on Morning Joe cohosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski in a series of tweets on Saturday, July 1.

"Crazy Joe Scarborough and dumb as a rock Mika are not bad people, but their low rated show is dominated by their NBC bosses. Too bad!" Trump, 71, wrote his from golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he is spending the Fourth of July weekend.

Molly Riley-Pool/Getty Images / Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

The president and the engaged MSNBC cohosts have been embroiled in a much-publicized feud since Trump claimed on Twitter on Thursday, June 29, that Brzezinski, 50, was "bleeding badly from a face-lift" when she and Scarborough, 54, showed up to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on New Year's Eve. The couple responded to the controversial remarks in an op-ed published by The Washington Post, in which they questioned Trump's mental and emotionally stability.

Despite being condemned by both Democrats and Republicans, the real estate mogul also took shots at several news networks on Saturday morning. "I am extremely pleased to see that @CNN has finally been exposed as #FakeNews and garbage journalism. It's about time!" he wrote, referencing the outlet's decision to retract a recent story about Russia.

Trump then claimed that Greta Van Susteren was fired from her MSNBC show "because she refused to go along w/ 'Trump hate!'"



Crazy Joe Scarborough and dumb as a rock Mika are not bad people, but their low rated show is dominated by their NBC bosses. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

I am extremely pleased to see that @CNN has finally been exposed as #FakeNews and garbage journalism. It's about time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

Word is that @Greta Van Susteren was let go by her out of control bosses at @NBC & @Comcast because she refused to go along w/ 'Trump hate!' — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended the president's attacks during a press briefing on Thursday, saying, "The American people elected a fighter. They didn't elect somebody to sit back and do nothing."



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!