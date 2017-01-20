He just can’t fight the feeling. Donald Trump danced awkwardly to Lee Greenwood’s performance of “God Bless the U.S.A.” during the Thursday, January 19, “Make America Great Again!” concert, and the Internet reacted. Watch the video above to see some of the most memorable moments of the concert.

The 70-year-old President-elect was spotted at one point during the concert, getting into the groove by singing along, nodding his head and swaying to the patriotic song, causing Twitter to erupt with reactions.

The best thing about the Trump #inauguralconcert is his awkward side-to-side sway dancing. — drex (@drex) January 19, 2017

Stop dancing Trump. For the love of god this is awkward enough to watch — Ryan (@Saw_Ville35) January 19, 2017

Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images

During the concert, the real estate mogul was also caught on camera wiping a tear away from the corner of his eye while listening to 3 Doors Down perform “Here Without You.” One Twitter user joked that Trump was perhaps sad because Hoobastank wasn’t available. The former Apprentice host was seated with wife Melania, children Ivanka, Eric, Donald Jr. and Tiffany Trump, but youngest son Barron was noticeably absent.

Trump, who will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday, January 20, thanked his supporters at the end of the concert, after being introduced by Tom Barrack, the Chairman of the Presidential Inaugural Committee.



“This journey began 18 months ago," Trump said. "I had something to do with it but you had more to do with it than I did … I’m just the messenger … we all got tired of seeing what was happening … we wanted real change. I look so forward to tomorrow … [this concert] is a movement that started and a movement like we’ve never seen … and it's something very, very special and we are going to unify our country .... and we are going to make America great for all of our people throughout our country.”



