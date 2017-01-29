Yikes. In recently resurfaced 2012 tweets, Donald Trump once defended a photographer who took nude photos of Duchess Kate, even blaming the royal for making herself the target of the scandal.



“Kate Middleton is great — but she shouldn’t be sunbathing in the nude — only herself to blame,” the 70-year-old president tweeted on September 17, 2012. “Who wouldn’t take Kate’s picture and make lots of money if she does the nude sunbathing thing. Come on Kate!”

In 2012, Middleton, 35, and William, 36, were enjoying a vacation together on a private island when photographers sneakily snapped several topless photos of the royal as she lay sunbathing in the nude.



Kate Middleton is great--but she shouldn't be sunbathing in the nude--only herself to blame. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2012

Who wouldn't take Kate's picture and make lots of money if she does the nude sunbathing thing. Come on Kate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2012

The photos were then leaked to the press. The six men accused of selling the images — three photographers and three magazine publishers — just went on trial a few weeks ago and may each face up to a year in jail and a fine of approximately $48,000, according to UK’s The Sun.



Paparazzi and privacy laws have long been an issue for the royal family. In August 1997, Princess Diana died in a devastating car crash that was long believed to be linked to intrusive, dogged photographers.



Trump’s tweets resurfaced shortly after a visit from UK Prime Minister Theresa May at the White House on Friday, January 27. During a press conference following the pair’s chat, the former real estate mogul announced that he had just accepted an invitation from Queen Elizabeth II to visit Buckingham Palace later this year.



