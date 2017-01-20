They meet again. On inauguration day, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton were seen exchanging pleasantries in public for the first time since the blistering election. Watch them come face-to-face in the video above.

After the president, 70, took his oath of office and delivered his first official speech outside the Capitol building, Trump made his way inside for the Statuary Hall luncheon hosted by Congress. In the rotunda, he greeted the 42nd President of the United States, Bill Clinton. Trump then hugged another woman before Hillary, 69, came forward to shake hands with her former rival.

It appeared that the ex-Apprentice host said, “Thank you for coming” to the former secretary of state.

Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

Back in November, Trump opened up about his phone call with the former first lady — in the wee hours of November 9, following his stunning upset — where she formally conceded the presidency. “So, Hillary called, and it was a lovely call, and it was a tough call for her I mean, I can imagine,” he said on 60 Minutes. “Tougher for her than it would have been for me. I mean, for me, it would have been very, very difficult.”

“She couldn’t have been nicer,” he continued. “She just said, ‘Congratulations, Donald, well done.’ And I said, ‘I want to thank you very much, you were a great competitor.’ She is very strong and very smart.”



Although Trump promised during the campaign that he would open an investigation into Hillary’s use of a private email server during her term as secretary of state, he told The New York Times after the election that he had no intention of prosecuting the first-ever female presidential nominee. “I don’t want to hurt the Clintons,” Trump said. “She went through a lot and suffered greatly in many different ways, and I am not looking to hurt them at all. The campaign was vicious."

