Donald Trump Jr. tweeted a doctored video of President Donald Trump attacking CNN, just one week after POTUS shared a controversial wrestling meme in opposition of the network.

Trump Jr., 39, reposted a 44-second altered scene from the 1986 film Top Gun, which shows the former Celebrity Apprentice host's face superimposed over Tom Cruise's character. In the video, Trump, 71, repeats his famous catchphrase, "You're fired," while shooting a missile at a Russian jet with the CNN logo on it.

"One of the best I've seen," Trump Jr. captioned the video on Saturday, July 8, adding emojis of two crying laughing faces and a pair of American flags.

One of the best I've seen. 😂🇺🇸😂🇺🇸 https://t.co/rqCplijJ57 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 8, 2017

Earlier this month, the president came under fire for tweeting a similar clip, in which he was seen body-slamming a man whose face was covered with the CNN logo. "#FraudNewsCNN #FNN," he captioned the post, which has since become his most-shared tweet, according to the Associated Press.



CNN immediately condemned Trump for posting the wrestling video, which was created by an anonymous Reddit user who later issued an apology. "It is a sad day when the President of the United States encourages violence against reporters. Clearly, Sarah Huckabee Sanders lied when she said the president had never done so," the network said in a statement on July 2. Trump later responded by saying CNN took the clip "too seriously."



This was just one of the scandals Trump Jr. found himself embroiled in over the weekend. The New York Times reported on Saturday that the businessman arranged a meeting with a Russian lawyer connected to the Kremlin just two weeks after his father clinched the Republican presidential nomination last year. According to a second report by the newspaper, Trump Jr. was promised damaging information about Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton prior to the meeting.

Trump Jr. admitted on Sunday, July 9, that he had met with lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, along with senior White House adviser Jared Kushner (who is married to Trump Jr.'s sister Ivanka Trump) and then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort. He first claimed the meeting was about a program for the adoption of Russian children, but later acknowledged that he met "with an individual who I was told might have information helpful to the campaign." Trump Jr. also claimed that his father did not know about the meeting.



