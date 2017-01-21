World, meet the new first family! Donald Trump was joined by some 8,000 others as he paraded his way down Pennsylvania Avenue after being sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday, January 20. The newly elected president was accompanied by his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, and son Barron. Watch the historic moment in the video above!

The former reality star, 70, Melania, 46, and Barron, 10, rode in the White House’s Secret Service-protected limo known as “The Beast” for a majority of the parade’s route, before they exited the car and walked in the street around where Trump’s new hotel is located. They were joined by the rest of their clan, including Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner. The thousands of people who joined them along the route in the parade included participants from 40 different organizations, including numerous college and high school marching bands, military members, the U.S. Border Patrol Pipes and Drums and even the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts of America.

Before the parade kicked off, hundreds of protesters took to the streets. According to CNN, more than 200 people were arrested, and police, dressed in riot gear, had to intervene as chaos broke out in downtown Washington on 12th Street, just blocks from the inaugural parade route.The inauguration tradition, however, went off without any issues or disturbances to the newly appointed first family.

The event comes ahead of Trump’s inaugural balls Friday evening, where he will dance with First Lady Melania before a bevy of celebrity guests and performers.

