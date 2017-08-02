Donald Trump Reportedly Called the White House a ‘Real Dump’

Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Donald Trump reportedly made some eyebrow-raising comments to a few members of his Bedminster golf club.

According to Golf Magazine, the POTUS, 71, recently visited his Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster, New Jersey, and was chatting with a few people before a recent round of golf. He was explaining why he spends so much time away from the historic 55,000-square-foot mansion at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and reportedly said, “That White House is a real dump.”

A White House spokesperson denied to Golf Magazine that this conversation occurred.

Chelsea Clinton responded to the comment about her former home by tweeting, “Thank you to all the White House ushers, butlers, maids, chefs, florists, gardeners, plumbers, engineers & curators for all you do every day."

The Golf Magazine feature also said that during the election, Bedminster turned into “a kind of permanent campaign rally site." After winning the presidency, Trump held a reception for the Bedminster members, many of whom are close friends. “This is my real group,” he reportedly told them. “You are the special people. I see all of you. I recognize, like, 100 percent of you, just about.”

Since taking office in January, the former Celebrity Apprentice host has spent most weekends at his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Florida or visiting his various properties. He has visited Bedminster four times since becoming president and spent 14 days total there, according to NBC News. He has also spent 15 days at his Virginia golf club and 14 at two of his courses in Florida.

During his campaign, the former businessman promised that he wouldn’t play golf or take vacations. He even slammed former President Barack Obama for golfing in a 2014 tweet. “Can you believe that, with all of the problems and difficulties facing the U.S., President Obama spent the day playing golf. Worse than Carter,” he tweeted.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!