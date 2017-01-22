President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Sunday, January 22, to respond to the millions of people who attended Women's March protests around the world the day prior.

"Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election!" the commander in chief, 70, wrote on his personal Twitter account, rather than the official @POTUS page. "Why didn't these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly."

Though Trump clinched the necessary electoral votes to win the election last November, Democratic rival Hillary Clinton won the popular vote with 65.8 million votes, compared to Trump's 63 million.

Mario Tama/Getty Images

Trump, who remained silent during the demonstrations, sent a surprising, more placatory follow-up tweet nearly two hours later on Sunday morning. "Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy," he wrote, acknowledging a right protected by the First Amendment of the Constitution. "Even if I don't always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views."

Despite the real estate mogul's criticism, the Women's Marches drew in massive crowds. Crowd scientists told The New York Times that the Women's March in Washington, D.C., had three times more people than Trump's inauguration, with at least 470,000 demonstrators descending upon the nation's capital. The inauguration on Friday, January 20, meanwhile, brought in approximately 160,000 attendees, according to the report. An official count has yet to be released.

Pat Benic/Pool via Bloomberg/Getty

Countless celebrities — including Rihanna, Cher, Madonna, Amy Schumer, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Chrissy Teigen and Helen Mirren — showed their support at Saturday's marches in Washington, D.C., New York City, Los Angeles and other cities. Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump's brother-in-law Joshua Kushner was also spotted in the crowd at the D.C. event, though he told a marcher he was merely "observing."



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!