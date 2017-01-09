It was one of the most stirring speeches in Golden Globes history but not everyone liked Meryl Streep's speech, in which the Cecil B. DeMille award recipient took aim at president-elect Donald Trump on Sunday, January 8. And the former reality TV star was among those critics.

After an introduction by Viola Davis, the 67-year-old Oscar winner talked about the diversity in the Hollywood community and called out the self-proclaimed billionaire for mocking a disabled reporter, saying, "This instinct to humiliate, when it's modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody's life, because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing."



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence," she continued. "And the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose."



The real estate mogul quickly dismissed Streep as a "Hillary lover" in an interview with the New York Times early on Monday, January 9. In a brief phone call with the Times, Trump said that he had not watched the award show or seen Streep's speech but said that he was "not surprised" that he had been attacked by "liberal movie people."



He also denied, as he has before, that he was mocking the Times reporter she referred to, Serge F. Kovaleski.



"I was never mocking anyone," he told the Times. "People keep saying I intended to mock the reporter’s disability, as if Meryl Streep and others could read my mind, and I did no such thing."

"And remember," he continued. "Meryl Streep introduced Hillary Clinton at her convention, and a lot of these people supported Hillary."



Some commenters on Twitter guessed that Trump's comments to the Times would not be the only thoughts he would be expressing about the Florence Foster Jenkins star, and wrote that they were looking forward to reading his middle-of-the-night tweets.



But others called her out for politicizing a speech at an award show for TV and film. Among the dissenters was The Middle star Patricia Heaton, who tweeted, "Bummer — I wanted to hear Meryl talk about her career…"



After a number of people replied to her tweet, the Everybody Loves Raymond alum followed up with a series of tweets, including, "I forgot that folks on twitter are always ready to pounce. I wasn't being political, people — also I didn't vote for Trump (or Hillary)."

Then she added, "To be clear, of course Meryl Streep is entitled to her opinion/say what she wants. I just like actors' stories."



Trump supporter and Fox News host Sean Hannity shared his dismay over Streep's speech on Twitter, writing, "This is exactly why Hwood is DYING, what abunch of hypocrites. Sex, violence, and drivel rule hwood. Turning the channel."

Republican senator and former presidential candidate John McCain's daughter Meghan McCain also slammed the Devil Wears Prada star. "This Meryl Streep speech is why Trump won," the talk radio host tweeted. "And if people in Hollywood don't start recognizing why and how — you will help him get re-elected."

But Scandal and Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes took on all the haters when she tweeted, "How DARE Meryl exercise her right to free speech like that's a thing we are allowed to do here in Ameri- wait…hmm #MerylStreep."

And she was not the only one praising Streep for taking a bold stand against Trump. Read more tweets in support of the 19-time Academy Award nominee from stars including Julianne Moore, Sophia Bush and Elizabeth Banks below.

"When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose" thank you #MerylStreep #GoldenGlobes — Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) January 9, 2017

#MerylStreep your work, your words.. & your heart is why you are the history lesson our young generation should aspire to be. #GoldenGlobes — Wilmer Valderrama (@WValderrama) January 9, 2017

What a brave and inspirational speech by #MerylStreep on the #GoldenGlobes — Joan Collins (@Joancollinsdbe) January 9, 2017

Everything she said. Thank you #MerylStreep for you work and everything you said tonight. #empathy #GoldenGlobes — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) January 9, 2017

#MerylStreep tonight 🔥 thank you for defending us and "take your broken heart, make it into art" ❤️ — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) January 9, 2017

Thank you #MerylStreep for reminding us of our caring, creativity, our humanity, and our duty to use them wisely and well. pic.twitter.com/CsAGmjJH4V — Willie Garson (@WillieGarson) January 9, 2017

Slay, #MerylStreep, slay

•

“There was one performance this year that stunned me. It sank its… https://t.co/8YlKqm8e0u — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) January 9, 2017

Thank you #MerylStreep ❣️❣️Oh how I love you and all that you stand for❣️❣️ — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) January 9, 2017

Just when I thought my admiration for Meryl Streep was at it's peak she tops herself again!#GoldenGlobes #MerylStreep pic.twitter.com/gfwmVJmvkD — Frances Fisher I❤️99 (@Frances_Fisher) January 9, 2017

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!







