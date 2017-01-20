That didn't take long. Donald Trump's official POTUS Twitter handle went live immediately after the mogul, 70, was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday, January 20, in Washington, D.C.

Still, Trump decided to use his personal account to post a series of tweets for the first time as the new commander in chief. His comments were mainly quotes from his inauguration speech.



"Today we are not merely transferring power from one Administration to another, or from one party to another – but we are transferring power from Washington, D.C. and giving it back to you, the American People. #InaugurationDay," he wrote. "What truly matters is not which party controls our government, but whether our government is controlled by the people. January 20th 2017, will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again. The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer. From this moment on, it’s going to be #AmericaFirst."

Jim Bourg/Pool via Bloomberg

Around 2 p.m. ET, a video of his speech was posted on the official @POTUS account.



Trump's POTUS page gained more than four million followers in the hour or so after the swearing-in ceremony. His avatar features him in front of the White House and the background is a photo of him standing at a window.

The background was a last-minute change, however. It first showed a crowd holding American flags outside the Capitol but was tweaked after Slate reported that it appeared to be a pic from Barack Obama's 2009 inauguration.

"45th President of the United States. Working on behalf of the American people to make our country great again," the Twitter bio reads. (Barack Obama's handle has been changed to @POTUS44.)

First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President Mike Pence got new Twitter handles, too. FLOTUS' avatar is a black-and-white photo of herself with an American flag backdrop. Pence's features a photo of the White House and says that he is a "husband, father, and honored to serve as the 48th Vice President of the United States."

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



