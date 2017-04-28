It's not easy being the leader of the free world. Donald Trump said in an interview with Reuters that being president is harder than he thought it would be.

The real estate mogul, 70, reflected on his first 100 days in office in the interview posted online on Friday, April 28.

"I loved my previous life. I had so many things going," Trump told Reuters. "This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier."

Later in the interview he mused, "I do miss my old life. This — I like to work, but this is actually more work."

While the former Apprentic host said he was used to not having privacy in his "old life," as he's been a celebrity for years, he admitted that "this is much less privacy than I've seen before." And that's largely because of the restrictions placed on him by having a Secret Service detail around him 24/7.

"You're really into your own little cocoon, because you have such massive protection that you really can't go anywhere," he noted.

Trump added that he missed the freedom of being behind the wheel of his own car.

"I like to drive," he said. "I can't drive anymore."

The wide-ranging interview also covered Trump's meeting with the Chinese president Xi Jinping, and the tense situation with North Korea.

"There is a chance that we could end up having a major, major conflict with North Korea. Absolutely," he said, adding, "We'd love to solve things diplomatically but it's very difficult."

