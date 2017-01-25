President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday, January 25, that he is officially looking into voter fraud from the recent election, although such claims have been widely debunked.



"I will be asking for a major investigation into voter fraud, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time)," Trump, 70, tweeted to his more than 21 million followers. "Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures!"

Shawn Thew/Pool via Bloomberg

In November, Trump won the electoral college over Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton with 304 votes compared to Clinton's 227. However, the former secretary of state, 69, won the popular vote by nearly 3 million.



I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

On Monday, Trump claimed during a meeting with congressional leaders that 3 to 5 million illegal votes cost him the popular vote. The following day, White House press secretary Sean Spicer defended the statement despite the lack of evidence. (According to New York magazine, Trump's chief strategist, Steve Bannon, is registered to vote in two states.)

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Trump, so far, appears to be keeping his campaign promise that he will seek to deport illegal immigrants and fortify our border with Mexico. "Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall!" he tweeted on Tuesday. He previously said that Mexico will pay for the wall, but for now American taxpayers will be expected to front the bill.



Trump may argue that millions voted illegally, but he has denied that Russia influenced the election. Last month, the FBI and CIA agreed that Russia intervened. In response, President Barack Obama ordered 35 Russian diplomats to leave the U.S. Russian President Vladimir Putin decided not to retaliate, which prompted a reaction from then President-elect Trump.

"Great move on delay (by V. Putin)," he tweeted on December 30. "I always knew he was very smart!"

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



