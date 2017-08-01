A new report claimed that President Donald Trump dictated Donald Trump Jr.’s statement defending his meeting with a Russian lawyer during the presidential campaign. Now, the White House has said that the president only “weighed in” on the remarks.



“He certainly didn’t dictate,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, said at a press briefing on Tuesday, August 1. “He weighed in, offered suggestions, like any father would do.”

Huckabee, 34, added that Trump Jr.’s statement was completely true. “There is no inaccuracy in that statement,” Sanders continued. "The president weighed in, as any father would, based on the limited information that he had. This is all discussion, frankly, of no consequence."

Huckabee’s remarks seem to confirm that the POTUS, 71, helped his oldest son, 39, draft the June statement that claimed he “primarily discussed a program about the adoption of Russian children” with the Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya. Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and his former campaign chair Paul Manafort also attended the meeting.

However, Trump Jr. later updated his statement as more details leaked to the media that he was allegedly hoping to obtain damaging information about his father’s rival Hillary Clinton during the sit-down. The former reality star’s oldest son then posted on Twitter his full email conversation with an intermediary who arranged the meeting, which confirmed that he was promised documents that “would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia."

Here's my statement and the full email chain pic.twitter.com/x050r5n5LQ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017

Previously, one of Trump’s lawyers Jay Sekulow denied to CNN on July 12 that the commander in chief was involved in drafting his son’s statement. “That was written by Donald Trump Jr., and I’m sure with consultation with his lawyer,” Sekulow said.

