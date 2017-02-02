So that’s his secret. President Donald Trump’s longtime physician, Dr. Harold Bornstein, revealed that the ex–Celebrity Apprentice host takes a hair-growth drug to help maintain his trademark comb-over.



Bornstein, who has been treating Trump, 70, since 1980, told the New York Times that POTUS takes finasteride (also known as Propecia), which treats male-pattern baldness.



While there has been speculation that Trump’s unique hairstyle is a hairpiece, he took to Twitter in 2013 to clap back at haters who accused him of sporting artificial locks. “As everybody knows, but the haters & losers refuse to acknowledge, I do not wear a ‘wig,’” he wrote. “My hair may not be perfect but it’s mine.”

As everybody knows, but the haters & losers refuse to acknowledge, I do not wear a “wig.” My hair may not be perfect but it’s mine. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2013

And on the night of his inauguration on Friday, January 20, Trump joked that if it rained, “that’s OK because people will realize it’s my real hair.”



Aside from his hair-boosting supplement, Dr. Bornstein told The New York Times that the business mogul takes antibiotics to help with rosacea, a statin for blood cholesterol and a daily baby aspirin to reduce the risk of a heart attack.



Ron Sachs/Pool via Bloomberg

Trump, who is the oldest person to be elected president in U.S. history, spoke out about his health and released the results of a physical exam —performed by Dr. Bornstein — during a September 2016 appearance on The Dr. Oz Show. At the time, Dr. Mehmet Oz told the real estate tycoon that his weight was concerning.



"You’re 6-foot-3 and 236 pounds, as I mentioned,” he told Trump. "In my mind, I’m thinking your body surface area and your BMI is high, is probably close to 30, which is the barrier for most people. Do your doctors or family ever give you a hard time about your weight?”

In response, the former reality star said that he wanted to drop a few pounds. “I think I could lose a little weight,” Trump shared. “I’ve always been a little bit this way. … I’d like to lose weight. It’s tough because of the way I live, but the one thing I would like to do is to drop 15 to 20 pounds.”



During his chat with Dr. Oz, Trump explained how he stayed healthy on the campaign trail ahead of his defeat over Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in last year’s election.

“It’s a lot of work. When I’m speaking in front of 15 to 20,000 people and I’m up there using a lot of motion, I guess in its own way, it’s a pretty healthy act,” he said. “I really enjoy doing it. A lot of times, these rooms are very hot, like saunas. I guess that’s a form of exercise.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



