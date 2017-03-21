Ouch! Donald Trump, Jr.’s son, Tristan, is recovering after breaking his leg skiing in Aspen, Colorado on Sunday, March 19. The 5-year-old was taken to Aspen Valley Hospital by Secret Service agents after the incident.

"Donald Jr. met them there and left his other kids on the mountain with other members of the Secret Service,” a source tells Us Weekly. “They gave the other kids a sleigh ride and they didn’t miss a beat.”

D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Doctors examined Tristan, and once his leg was put in a cast and he was released from hospital and headed back to their accommodation to rest up. “Then Donald Jr. visited Whole Foods and stocked up on snacks including veggie chips, Goldfish and peanuts,” the insider says. “The other kids then all went out for ice cream with Ivanka.”

The Trump family have been vacationing in the exclusive mountain resort town since the weekend. Joining Tristan and Donald Trump Jr. are his wife Vanessa and their kids, Kai, 9; Donald III, 8; Spencer, 4; and Chloe, 2. Also hitting the ski slopes were his sister Ivanka Trump, her husband, Jared Kushner, and their children Arabella, 5, Joseph, 3, and baby Theodore, 11 months. On Monday, it was announced that fashion designer Ivanka, who is famously close to her controversial father, is getting an office in the West Wing and a security clearance, although she will not be drawing a salary.

Also spending time in Aspen are their brother, Eric Trump, and his wife Lara, who announced on Monday that they are expecting their first child, a baby boy, in September. Their son will be President Donald Trump’s ninth grandchild.



