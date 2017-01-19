The time has come. President-elect Donald Trump and VP-elect Mike Pence are kicking off the inauguration festivities with a concert dubbed the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial on Thursday, January 19. Watch the livestream above and stick with Us Weekly for live updates throughout the concert.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

As previously reported, Trump and Pence will both deliver remarks, and Oscar winner Jon Voight is also expected to speak during the event.

Performances by Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down, the Piano Guys, Lee Greenwood, Ravidrums, various military bands and a variety of other performers will also go down during the two-hour event, which will conclude with a fireworks show provided by Grucci.



Updates to come.

