Dorinda Medley is showing support for her Real Housewives of New York City costar Luann de Lesseps following the news that she is splitting from husband of seven months, Tom D’Agostino.

"It's always a sad thing when a marriage doesn’t work and I hope everyone respects their privacy during this sad time,” Medley tells Us Weekly exclusively. "I wish them both the best.”

De Lesseps, 52, announced the split on Twitter on Thursday, August 3. "It's with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce,” she wrote. "We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!”

Steve Mack/FilmMagic

The couple’s tumultuous relationship has been an ongoing storyline on the Bravo reality series. While many of de Lesseps’ costars have spoken negatively about the businessman, Medley in particular has been filmed attempting to warn de Lesseps about her husband’s alleged infidelity. On the show’s May 24 episode, Medley told de Lesseps that women were "insinuating that he's still groping" other women and "calling and texting girls.” De Lesseps, however, seemed unbothered by the allegations on the episode. "I'm totally, 100 percent sure about Tom,” de Lesseps said at the time. “And that's all that matters.”

She added: "I feel amazing. I know when it's right.”

Despite rumors of a split circulating in recent weeks, D’Agostino recently told Us Weekly exclusively that the couple was working on their marriage. "There is a lot of love here,” he said on July 17. “We want it to succeed.”



