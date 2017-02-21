Is there still hope for Aubrih? Drake gave a special shout-out to his ex Rihanna on her 29th birthday, during his concert in Dublin, Ireland, on Monday, February 20.

"It's somebody's birthday today — somebody I have a lot of love for and a lot of respect for," the Canadian rapper, 30, told the audience at Dublin's 3Arena during a stop on his Boy Meets World tour, according to fan videos posted on social media.

"So, instead of singing 'Happy Birthday,' though, we just going to do this," he continued. "We just going to do this in Dublin tonight. Instead of singing 'Happy Birthday,' we gon' set it off just like this. Run it!"

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Drake then transitioned into a medley of "Work," "Take Care" and "Too Good," his collaborations with the Barbadian singer, as the crowd screamed with excitement.

Drake wishes Rihanna a Happy Birthday today. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9oA24QjkeS — Rihanna News (@RihannaSpot) February 21, 2017

Us Weekly confirmed in October 2016 that the on-off couple had called it quits on their romance once again. "They will always be close. If they end up together, it could happen, but not now," a source told Us at the time. A second insider countered that the pair's relationship was never serious and that they were simply "hanging out, no strings attached."



The entertainers' split came weeks after Drake declared his love for Rihanna while presenting her with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. "She's someone I've been in love with since I was 22 years old," he gushed during a lengthy speech about their friendship and romance through the years.



The "Fake Love" rapper and the "Love on the Brain" songstress — who have matching shark tattoos — first met in 2005 while she was filming her first-ever music video for "Pon de Replay" at a restaurant in Toronto where Drake worked as a DJ. They dated on and off in the following years, in addition to collaborating on several hit singles.



Drake was most recently linked to Jennifer Lopez, but a source told Us earlier this month that the pair's relationship had "died down a bit" as he headed overseas for his European tour.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!