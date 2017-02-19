Marc Piasecki/GC Images; Denise Truscello/WireImage

Why can't we be friends? Drake opened up about his feuds with Kanye West and Meek Mill in an extensive interview with DJ Semtex on Beats 1's OVO Sound Radio on Saturday, February 18.

The Canadian rapper, 30, admitted that he was confused by West's much-publicized onstage rant during one of his Saint Pablo tour dates last year, when he criticized radio stations for overplaying music by mainstream rap artists, including Drake and DJ Khaled.

"I think everybody has their own little things going on. I'm not really sure what he's referring to half the time because, in the same breath, I went from working on a project with him to him sort of, like, publicly s--ting on me and DJ Khaled for being on the radio too much," Drake said during the hourlong radio interview.

"When I hear that, I just distance myself from it," he continued. "If that's what it is, I don't even really understand the point you're trying to make, but whatever it is that you're going through, I accept it. I don't respect it at all. Me and Khaled are both just, like, good people. I'm not really sure why we're the target of your choice that you made that night. But again, I accept what you're going through."

As Us Weekly previously reported, West was hospitalized for extreme exhaustion in November 2016, days after abruptly cutting his concert in Sacramento short following a rant against many of his peers, including Beyoncé and Jay Z. Sources previously told Us that West's breakdown was caused by the stress of his workload and the aftermath of his wife Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery.

Drake also opened up on Saturday night about his public feud with Mill, 29, which sparked after Mill claimed Drake used a ghostwriter to write several of his chart-topping singles. The spat resulted in a series of back-and-forth diss tracks, including Drake's "Charged Up" and "Back to Back."

"I respect revenge when it's warranted," the "Fake Love" performer said. "It's not something that I'm proud of because it took just as much of an emotional toll on me — maybe not as much as it did on him — but you always gotta hear about it. And just seeing people get so riled up on negativity, it doesn't feel great. ... That's just somebody that I never really want to be friends with."

Drake — who won two Grammy Awards for "Hotline Bling" last weekend, despite choosing to skip the ceremony — also opened up to OVO Sound Radio about his feelings on the Recording Academy. "Even though 'Hotline Bling' is not a rap song, the only category they can manage to fit me in is a rap category," he said. "Maybe because I've rapped in the past or because I'm black. I can't figure out why. I won two awards, but I don't even want them because it just feels weird for some reason."

