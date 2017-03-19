After months of anticipation, Drake premiered his playlist More Life on OVO Sound Radio on Saturday, March 18, giving fans nearly two dozen brand new songs.

The Toronto rapper, 30, kicked off his latest project with a shout-out to his ex Jennifer Lopez on the opening track, "Free Smoke." Hinting that he doesn't have his former flame's current phone number, he raps, "I drunk text J.Lo / Old number, so it bounce back."

D Dipasupil/FilmMagic; Denise Truscello/WireImage

It appears Drake had Lopez, 47, on his mind throughout the recording sessions for More Life. Later in the playlist, he samples her 1999 debut single, "If You Had My Love," on the aptly-titled "Teenage Fever."

However, many fans were disappointed when they found out J.Lo was not among the artists featured on Drake's new project. Shortly after going public with their romance last December, the former couple teased an unreleased collaboration while dancing at a winter wonderland-themed "prom" in Los Angeles. The song, titled "Get It Together," did make it onto More Life, but Lopez's vocals were replaced with those of the up-and-coming British singer Jorja Smith. (Ouch!)

Us Weekly confirmed last month that the "Fake Love" rapper and Shades of Blue actress had called it quits after nearly two months of dating. A source told Us at the time that the pair's relationship "died down a bit" after he headed overseas for his European tour.



Lopez has since begun dating former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez. "They definitely see a future together," a source close to Lopez reveals of the blossoming romance in the latest issue of Us Weekly.



