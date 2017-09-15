Pop the champagne! Drew and Jonathan Scott's new memoir, It Takes Two: Our Story, has landed on the New York Times bestseller list.

"It Takes Two is what fans have been asking for since our first book, Dream Home — a deep look inside our lives, how we were raised and who has inspired us to be the men we are today. The response has been incredible," Drew exclusively tells Us Weekly.

Jonathan adds, "To be recognized amongst so many other great books on the New York Times bestseller list is humbling. Thank you to everyone who is a part of our story. I hope our book inspires readers to follow their passions."

The latest book by the Property Brothers stars, 39, includes never-before-heard stories chronicling their lives from childhood to present day — and every hardship they faced in between. "Our whole lives we've been dividing and conquering," Jonathan exclusively told Us in a recent interview.



The HGTV stars both faced crushing blows before making it big. Jonathan declared bankruptcy at the age of 20, while Drew wiped out his savings as a struggling actor. "I was devastated," Jonathan recently recalled to Us.



It Takes Two: Our Story is available in bookstores now.

