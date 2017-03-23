Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte Credit: Andrew Milligan - Pool/Getty Images

She's just like Us. Duchess Kate opened up about her own experiences as a mother while introducing the Out of the Blue documentary film series in London on Thursday, March 23. The project provides a deeper look into mental health during the early years of parenthood.

"Personally, becoming a mother has been such a rewarding and wonderful experience. However, at times it has also been a huge challenge — even for me who has support at home that most mothers do not," the Duchess of Cambridge, 35, said. "Nothing can really prepare you for you the sheer overwhelming experience of what it means to become a mother. It is full of complex emotions of joy, exhaustion, love and worry, all mixed together. Your fundamental identity changes overnight. You go from thinking of yourself as primarily an individual to suddenly being a mother, first and foremost."

Kate and Prince William, who wed at Westminster Abbey in April 2011, are parents of Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 22 months.

The proud mom, clad in red gingham separates by Eponine London, said that there is no "rule book" or "right or wrong" when it comes to motherhood. "You just have to make it up and do the very best you can to care for your family. For many mothers, myself included, this can, at times lead to lack of confidence and feelings of ignorance," she continued. "Sadly, for some mothers, this experience can be made so much harder due to challenges with their own mental health."

Duchess Kate encouraged mothers who are having a difficult time to seek help in others. "[It] should not be seen as a sign of weakness," she shared. "Mothers take on an overwhelming responsibility of caring for their families. Their role is vital in providing unconditional love, care and support at home, particularly in the early years of a child’s development. We therefore should do everything we can to support and value their hard work."

