The London Marathon had some VIP cheerleaders! Prince William, Duchess Kate and Prince Harry headed to the annual race on Sunday, April 23, and they were so adorable as they encouraged the runners from the sidelines.



The royal trio attended to support their mental health campaign, Heads Together, which was the marathon’s official charity of the year. William, 34, Kate, 35, and Harry, 32, who all sported matching black zip-up jackets with the Heads Together logo, kicked off the event at the starting line by pushing a big red button. They cheered on more than 40,000 runners and jokingly honked horns while watching from a private mezzanine.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The group later headed to the sidelines of mile 22, where they interacted with tons of participants and handed out water to the thirsty runners. In one funny moment, William was accidentally squirted with water, but he laughed off the incident. Kate and Harry were both spotted donning giant blue foam fingers and high-fiving the runners.

At the conclusion of the 26.2-mile race, the royals helped hand out medals. They also posed for a group photo with some of the 700 Heads Together runners, and spent time congratulating the participants and volunteers.

Harry also was given the duty of presenting medals to the men’s elite winner, Daniel Wanjiru; the women’s elite champ, Mary Keitany; men’s wheelchair first-place finisher, David Weir; and women’s wheelchair victor, Manuela Schar.

