On the road to recovery. Although Drew Scott suffered a hamstring injury during Dancing With the Stars rehearsal with partner Emma Slater over the weekend, the Property Brothers star is trying to stay positive.

“Hamstring, it’s still tight. I can’t do a full sort of lunge, but the good thing for us tonight, I didn’t have to do that except to stand tall, stay on my toes,” Scott, 39, exclusively told Us Weekly after his Monday, September 25, performance. “For the Rumba tomorrow, I’m going to be working on my hamstring all tonight and tomorrow. I don’t want to let it slow me down, but we are a little worried with the beat steps.”

As previously reported, Scott said he “felt a snap” in his hamstring while practicing with Slater, 28, on Sunday. “Right now I can’t bend my leg and put weight on it,” he explained. “I don’t know what we’re going to do for tomorrow. So annoying.”

While taking over Us Weekly’s Instagram Story the next day, the HGTV star opened up about his injury. “Did you all hear a whimper last night,” he captioned a video in which he expresses his hopes to recover quickly. “That was me…..lol. I’m sooo mad I pulled my hamstring during rehearsal!”

The injury hasn’t affected his day job, though. “Luckily, a lot of that’s on the phone or with a sledgehammer, and I can do that with a straight leg,” he told Us.

