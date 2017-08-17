Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Perfectly in sync! Val Chmerkovskiy spoke candidly about his deep feelings for girlfriend Jenna Johnson.

When asked if he hopes to walk down the aisle sometime soon, following in the footsteps of his older brother Maksim Chmerkovskiy and now sister-in-law Peta Murgatroyd, Val, 31, opened up about his romance with Dancing With the Stars costar Johnson, 23.

“Yeah, is that what it’s called, the wedding bug? Or have I gained a different perspective on, you know, what love is and what happiness is? You know, I’m in a great place and I’m in love,” the professional dancer told The Insider at the 2017 Industry Dance Awards and Cancer Benefit Show in L.A. on Wednesday, August 15. “I’m very grateful for that.”



Image Group LA via Getty Images

Although the ABC stars ended their on-again off-again romance in 2016, the duo sparked reconciliation rumors this past June after enjoying a romantic European vacation together.

The newly-rekindled couple also packed on the PDA at Maks and Murgatroyd’s July nuptials.

Before getting back together with Johnson, Val dated Amber Rose — the former flames split in February after almost five months of dating.

“We decided to end our relationship a week ago, and did so with humility and understanding. She’s an amazing woman and I feel very lucky to have gotten to know and love. An amazing mother, an awesome friend, a loving human period,” Val wrote on Instagram at the time. “Reserved, poised and loyal. To stress that to the more common folk ‘she loyal af.’”

