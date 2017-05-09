It’s a tough day for Ellen DeGeneres. The talk show host’s star-studded Oscars selfie has been dethroned as the most retweeted tweet ever by #NuggsForCarter.

The comedian, 59, set a record in March 2014 with her epic Academy Awards pic, which has since garnered more than 3,431,000 retweets. She held the “most retweeted” title for more than three years until Nevada teenager Carter Wilkerson’s plea for free chicken nuggets from Wendy’s went viral.

If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars pic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2014

Wilkerson tweeted at the fast-food chain asking how many retweets he would need for a year’s worth of nuggets. When Wendy’s replied and said 18 million, the teen said “consider it done” and started his social media campaign.

“HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS,” he captioned the screenshot of his convo with Wendy’s, which now has more than 3,461,000 retweets. Fellow tweeters helped him reach the record-breaking number by using the hashtag #NuggsforCarter.

HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3 — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017

After Twitter officially announced that Wilkerson’s message was the most retweeted in history, he ribbed DeGeneres. “Hey @TheEllenShow sorry about that… Can I still keep my TV and Underwear??” he asked. DeGeneres previously invited Wilkerson on her show and gifted him a new TV and a year’s supply of Ellen underwear if he promised not to pass her selfie in retweets.

Although Wilkerson didn’t quite reach 18 million, Wendy’s awarded him free nuggets for the year anyways. “.@cartjwm is now the most retweeted tweet of all-time. That’s good for the nuggets, and $100k to @DTFA. Consider it done. #nuggsforcarter,” the restaurant chain wrote.

