The Internet is watching, too! While there have been countless memorable moments during the annual Academy Awards, it takes something extra special to become a viral sensation.

Here, Us Weekly rounds up the top five most viral Oscar moments in recent history, including Adrien Brody‘s infamous makeout with Halle Berry, Jennifer Lawrence tripping while accepting her Oscar and many more.

1. John Travolta Botches Idina Menzel’s Name as ‘Adele Dazeem’

The flub of all flubs! The Grease actor totally obliterated Idina Menzel’s name at the 2014 Academy Awards, introducing the Frozen singer to the stage as “Adele Dazeem” prior to her live performance of “Let It Go.” The Internet reacted immediately and skewered Travolta for his mistake, conjuring up fake Twitter accounts and much more.

Travolta subsequently released a hilarious statement to Us Weekly, saying: “I’ve been beating myself up all day. Then I thought…What would Idina Menzel say? She’d say, ‘Let it go, let it go!'”

2. Björk Hits the Red Carpet in a Swan Dress

If Twitter actually existed back in 2001, the reaction would have been incredible. At the 73rd Academy Awards, the quirky Icelandic songstress made Oscars fashion history in a rather unusual dress: a white tulle frock by Marjan Pejoski complete with the head of a swan wrapped around her neck. She added to the bizarre red carpet moment by even pretending to lay an egg in front of photographers.

“I expected everyone to be wearing peacock dresses and gorilla outfits!” Björk (who performed her Oscar nominated song, “I’ve Seen It All” from Dancer in the Dark that night) subsequently said of the now-infamous piece. “What they don’t mention is that I had brought six ostrich eggs with me and I was dropping them carefully on the red carpet. But other people’s bodyguards kept picking them up.”

3. Ellen DeGeneres’ Oscars Selfie

Social media went wild with this one. 2014 Oscars host, Ellen DeGeneres, gathered some of the top stars in the room that night to take one ridiculously star-studded selfie. “If only Bradley’s arm was longer. Best photo ever,” DeGeneres tweeted. “#oscars.” The post, including Bradley Cooper, Channing Tatum, Meryl Streep, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Julia Roberts, Jennifer Lawrence, Lupita Nyong’o (and her brother) went viral immediately, and has 3.3 million-plus retweets, and 2.1 million-plus likes to date.

4. Jennifer Lawrence Trips

Meme-worthy! Jennifer Lawrence tripped and fell while accepting her first-ever Best Actress Oscar (for The Silver Linings Playbook) in 2013. Lawrence was maneuvering her way through the crowd in her voluminous Christian Dior gown when she fell walking up the stairs. “You guys are just standing up because you feel bad that I fell,” Lawrence joked to the crowd. “That was embarrassing.”

Naturally, numerous memes emerged from the dramatic-but-adorable moment including a faux Dior ad and jokes about the Hunger Games.

5. Adrien Brody Plants a Big Kiss on Halle Berry

This was a straight-up smooch. Adrien Brody made Oscars history back in 2003 while accepting his Academy Award for Best Actor. The Pianist star casually made his way to the stage and shockingly planted one on presenter Halle Berry. The Internet went wild and Brody acknowledged his actions during his speech. Pointing at the gorgeous actress, he joked: “I bet they didn’t tell you that [kiss] was in the gift bag.”

Watch Us Weekly’s video recap above and tell Us: What are other viral Oscars moments in recent history?

