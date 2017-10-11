Eminem took a stand against President Donald Trump by dedicating a nearly five-minute rap solely to the former Celebrity Apprentice host and his policies during the BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday, October 10.

The pre-recorded freestyle video, which took place in Detroit, tackled everything from Trump’s stance on immigration to his controversial tweets to his affinity for golf.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, also gave a scathing critique of Trump’s recent priorities, saying he should focus less on NFL players taking a knee during the national anthem and more on the recent devastation in Puerto Rico and mass shooting in Las Vegas.

“Plus, he gets an enormous reaction/ When he attacks the NFL so we focus on that/Instead of talking Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada,” he raps in the video. “All these horrible tragedies and he's bored and would rather/ Cause a Twitter storm with the Packers.”

While he touched on lighter subjects, such as Trump’s infamous tan, Eminem didn’t hold back when accusing Trump of heightening the tension between himself and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the risk of potentially driving both countries to nuclear war.

Rob Carr/AFP/Getty Images

"We better give Obama props/'Cause what we got in office now is a kamikaze/That will probably cause a nuclear holocaust/While the drama pops,” he says. “And he waits for s--t to quiet down/He'll just gas his plane up and fly around/Till the bombing stops.”

Toward the end of the video, which is titled “The Storm,” the “Slim Shady” rapper made it clear that his fans would have to make a choice between himself and the business mogul. “Any fan of mine who's a supporter of his/ I'm drawing in the sand a line: you're either for or against,” he says. “And if you can't decide who you like more and you're split on who you should stand beside/ I'll do it for it for you with this/F--k you."

Following the performance, many celebrities took to Twitter to praise the artist. “I @Eminem,” Ellen DeGeneres wrote, while J.Cole added: “Whoa. Rap God. @Eminem thank you.”

The musician has been vocal about his issues with the president in the past. In August, during his set at the Reading Festival in the United Kingdom, Eminem took a moment to speak to the crowd about Trump."I'm not about to stand up here and use this f--kin' stage for some kind of a platform to be all political and sh-t, and I don't want to cause any controversy so I won't say no names," he said. "But this mother f--ker Donald Trump I can't stand!"

Watch the video above.



