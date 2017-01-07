Stone, 28, is a frontrunner in the awards circuit this season, and her latest film opposite Ryan Gosling, La La Land, was chosen as one of AFI’s 10 Movies of the Year for 2016. Two of Garfield’s latest films — Mel Gibson’s Hacksaw Ridge and Martin Scorsese’s Silence — are also on the list.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI

After the program ended, Garfield, 33, stopped by Stone’s table to say goodbye before heading out, where they happily chatted for a bit. The actor showed her a bracelet he was wearing and she seemed to like it.

The exes haven’t been shy about their love for one another in the months following their breakup. In December, the Social Network star told The Hollywood Reporter that if he were stranded on a desert island, he would definitely pick Stone to be his companion. “Emma Stone. I love Emma,” he said. “She’s all right. She can come.”



And back in October, Stone admitted that she’ll always have a soft-spot for her Amazing Spider-Man costar. “[He’s] someone I still love very much,” she told Vogue at the time. “I’m really glad you’re sitting down so I can tell you.”



Earlier this week, Garfield revealed in an interview with W magazine that one of his fondest birthdays to date involved the former couple and their friends getting stoned at Disneyland.



“They came out to L.A. to surprise me. We went to Disneyland. We ate pot brownies. It was literally heaven. How about Space Mountain three times in a row?" he recalled. "I freaked out on It's a Small World. I was like, 'It is a f--king small world.'"

