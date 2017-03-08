Emma Watson defended herself against Beyoncé’s Beyhive after the singer’s fans called her a hypocrite for posing semi-topless for Vanity Fair.



In case you missed it — and because the Beyhive never forgets — Queen Bey’s fans slammed Watson for the sexy shots after they dug up a 2014 interview of hers in which she discussed Beyonce’s sexuality in her first 2014 visual album, Beyoncé.

"As I was watching [the videos] I felt very conflicted, I felt her message felt very conflicted in the sense that on the one hand she is putting herself in a category of a feminist, but then the camera, it felt very male, such a male voyeuristic experience of her," Watson was originally quoted as saying, per a 2014 write-up by The Cut, during a conversation with Tavi Gevinson, which was published in Wonderland Magazine three years ago and is now being scrutinized by the Beyhive.

The Beauty and the Beast star, 26, pulled up the full Wonderland interview and tweeted it on Monday, March 6, to inform the Beyhive that she never actually shaded the “Formation” singer. "This is the part of my 2014 interview with Tavi where we talked about Beyoncé. My words are in bold," she tweeted, along with a highlighted version of the excerpt in question.

In the full article, Watson stated that she believes Bey was “making her sexuality empowering because it is her choice” and praised the singer for “doing it for herself and the control that she has.”

The Harry Potter alum also addressed the haters while talking with Reuters on Tuesday, concluding: "Feminism is about giving women choice. Feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women with. It's about freedom, it's about liberation, it's about equality. I really don't know what my tits have to do with it.”

