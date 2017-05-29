It’s official! Emmy Rossum tied the knot with her fiancé, Sam Esmail, on Sunday, May 28, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Shameless actress, 30, and the writer-director, 39, got engaged in August 2015 after two years of dating.

During an appearance on Chelsea Handler’s Netflix show, Rossum hilariously shared that Esmail proposed to her when she was butt naked. "I happened to be in the bathtub when it happened," she said at the time. "And then I realized that it was happening. And then I got out of the bathtub because I didn’t want the story to be that I was in the bathtub when it was happening. And then I got cold as it was still going on, got back in the bathtub. It was a comedy of errors, but it all worked out."

The producer proposed with a vintage ring from Paris. "It's beautiful," she told Brides.com. "It's from the 1930s. He did a good job."

Rossum was previously married to Justin Siegel from 2008 to 2010. This is the first marriage for Esmail, whose credits include Mr. Robot and the 2014 film Comet.

