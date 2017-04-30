Eric Dane is suffering from depression and production of his TNT series, The Last Ship, has been shut down as he deals with his issues.

"Eric asked for a break to deal with personal issues," a rep for the Grey's Anatomy alum tells Us Weekly. "He suffers from depression and has asked for a few weeks of downtime and the producers kindly granted that request. He looks forward to returning."



Variety reported on Sunday, April 30, that The Last Ship, which is one of TNT's top-rated shows, is going on a production hiatus through Memorial Day.

The Michael Bay action-drama series, based on William Brinkley's novel about a navy destroyer, is set to debut its fourth season this summer.

Dane, who is also credited as a producer, plays the ship's captain, Tom Chandler. The drama tells the story of the crew of the USS Nathan and their attempt to find a cure and save the world after a viral epidemic wipes out more than 80 percent of the world's population.

The Marley & Me actor, who played Dr. Mark Sloan, aka "McSteamy," on ABC's hit medical drama for six years until his departure in 2012, previously entered rehab in 2011 to deal with an addiction to painkillers.

The 44-year-old has been married to actress Rebecca Gayheart since 2004 and the couple shares two daughters, Billie, 7, and Georgia, 5.

