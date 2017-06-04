Back in the public eye! Eric Dane stepped out at a charity event in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 3, marking his first public appearance since he sought treatment for depression earlier this year.



The actor, 44, attended the 16th annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball with his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and their daughters, Billie, 7, and Georgia, 5. Clad in a black suit, Dane appeared to be in good spirits, though he declined to speak to reporters.



The outing was Dane's first since he briefly stepped away from his TNT show The Last Ship in April amid his battle with depression. "Eric asked for a break to deal with personal issues," the star's rep said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. "He suffers from depression and has asked for a few weeks of downtime and the producers kindly granted that request. He looks forward to returning."

Variety reported at the time that The Last Ship would go on a production hiatus through Memorial Day. The drama is set to return for its fourth season on August 20 and has already been renewed for a fifth season.

The Grey's Anatomy alum, who played Dr. Mark "McSteamy" Sloan for six years until his departure in 2012, entered rehab in 2011 for an addiction to painkillers.

