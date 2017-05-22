Milla Cochran/startraksphoto.com

Sorry, she’s taken! Evan Bass is claiming that one of Rachel Lindsay's new Bachelorette contestants already tried messaging his fiancée, Carly Waddell.



“One of the dudes from this bachelorette season slid into Carly’s DM. Needless to say, I’ll be live tweeting with fire this season. #dbag,” Bass, 34, tweeted on Monday, May 22, hours before the season 13 premiere on ABC.

Still, Bass isn’t ready to disclose who it is just yet. “Over the past few days, he’s been replying to her Insta stories and complimenting her,” he exclusively told Us Weekly. “[He] told her how awesome she is/was on Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise and then asked her for advice.”

The couple aren’t bothered by the messages, though. "I don’t think he really meant anything by it but my [and Carly’s] advice to him would be to stop hitting up engaged girls,” Bass continued. "We are laughing it off and not taking it seriously!”

Bass and Waddell got engaged in Mexico on the season 3 finale of Bachelor in Paradise last summer. The Nashville-based duo live together with Bass’ three sons, Ensley, Liam and Nathan. Prior to finding love on Paradise, Waddell competed on The Bachelor season 19 with Chris Soules, and Bass vied for JoJo Fletcher’s heart on The Bachelorette in season 12.



The Bachelorette season 13 premieres on ABC Monday, May 22, at 9 p.m. ET.

