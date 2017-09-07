Evan Rachel Wood and Fiance Zach Villa Split

Evan Rachel Wood and her fiancé, Zach Villa, have ended their engagement, The Blast reports.

According to the outlet, the former couple split about a month ago. She is currently focused on filming season 2 of the HBO sci-fi drama Westworld.



Wood appeared to confirm the news on Twitter on her 30th birthday, Thursday, September 7. "All the single ladies!" she wrote, adding three praise hands emojis and a winking face.

Us Weekly has reached out to Wood's rep for comment.



The actress and the musician, 31, first met in 2015 while performing together at a John Hughes-themed cabaret in Los Angeles. They formed the electro-pop duo Rebel and a Basketcase that same year. Villa is a "self-taught multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter who plays guitar, bass, keyboards and drums, among other instruments," according to the group's website.

Wood's rep exclusively confirmed to Us in January that the True Blood alum was engaged to her bandmate after they were spotted wearing silver rings at the 2017 SAG Awards.



Wood, who is bisexual, was previously married to actor Jamie Bell. The former couple, who split in May 2014 after nearly two years of marriage, share a 4-year-old son, though they have yet to publicly reveal his name.



The two-time Emmy nominee revealed last year that she was sexually assaulted twice. "I've been raped," she told Rolling Stone in November 2016. "By a significant other while we were together. And on a separate occasion, by the owner of a bar. … I don't believe we live in a time where people can stay silent any longer. Not given the state our world is in with its blatant bigotry and sexism."

