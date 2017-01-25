She was the one who knew him best! Paris Jackson gave her first in-depth interview with Rolling Stone — and she revealed intimate details about growing up with her iconic, world-famous father, Michael Jackson. She was only 11 when the King of Pop suddenly passed away in 2009 at age 50, and has largely avoided speaking to the press. Now she’s setting the record straight on her early years, the child molestation rumors, her relationship with her mother, Debbie Rowe, and why she “absolutely” believes Michael was murdered.

Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images

Here is everything the 18-year-old said about the “Thriller” singer during the sit-down:



— As a child, she didn’t know he was a global superstar

“I just thought his name was Dad, Daddy. We didn’t really know who he was. But he was our world. And we were his world.”

“When you’re at home, your dad, who you love more than anything, will occasionally come in, in the middle of class, and it’s like, ‘Cool, no more class for the day. We’re gonna go hang out with Dad.’ We were like, ‘We don’t need friends. We’ve got you and Disney Channel!’”

— Michael had strict rules at his famous Neverland Ranch

“We couldn’t just go on the rides whenever we wanted to. We actually had a pretty normal life. Like, we had school every single day, and we had to be good. And if we were good, every other weekend or so, we could choose whether we were gonna go to the movie theater or see the animals or whatever. But if you were on bad behavior, then you wouldn’t get to go do all those things.”

— He valued education and taught them a broad world-view



At age 8, she told him she was "in love with this female on the cover of a magazine. Instead of yelling at me, like most homophobic parents, he was making fun of me like, ‘Oh, you got yourself a girlfriend.’ … His number-one focus for us, besides loving us, was education. And he wasn’t like, ‘Oh, yeah, mighty Columbus came to this land! He was like, ‘No. He f---ing slaughtered the natives.’”

— Her dad is gone but never forgotten



When the 13-time Grammy winner died, he was wearing a rope-and-jade bracelet from Africa, and now Paris never takes it off. “It still smells like him." Michael still visits her in her dreams, too. “I feel him with me all the time."

— The pop icon was quite the chef

“He was a kick-ass cook. His fried chicken is the best in the world. He taught me how to make sweet-potato pie.”

— Although Michael was “very shy,” he didn’t censor himself around the kids



“He did have kind of a potty mouth. He cussed like a sailor.”

— She is 100 percent certain that Michael is her biological father despite public doubts

“He is my father. He will always be my father. He never wasn’t, and he never will not be … People that knew him really well say they see him in me, that it’s almost scary.”

Mohamed Hadid via Getty Images

— He frequently reminded his kids of their black roots



“I consider myself black. [Michael] would look me in the eyes, and he’d point his finger at me, and he’d be like, ‘You’re black. Be proud of your roots.’ And I’d be like, ‘OK, he’s my dad. Why would he lie to me?’ So, I just believe what he told me, 'cause, to my knowledge, he’s never lied to me.”

—Michael was tight-lipped about Paris’ mother

“When I was really, really young, my mom didn’t exist.” At age 10, she finally asked her dad if she had a living mother in Debbie Rowe. “He’s like, ‘Yeah.’ And I was like, ‘What’s her name?’ And he’s just like, ‘Debbie.’ And I was like, ‘OK, well, I know the name.’”

She now knows that Rowe was “in love” with her dad, and that Michael definitely loved his ex-wife, Lisa Marie Presley, whom he divorced in 2006 after two years of marriage. “In the music video ‘You Are Not Alone,’ I can see how he looked at her, and he was totally whipped.”

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

— Michael was deeply upset over the child molestation accusations, and she was adamant about his innocence



Michael “would cry to me at night. … Picture your parent crying to you about the world hating him for something he didn’t do. And for me, he was the only thing that mattered. To see my entire world in pain, I started to hate the world because of what they were doing to him. I’m like, ‘How can people be so mean?’”

“Nobody but my brothers and I experienced him reading A Light in the Attic to us at night before we went to bed. Nobody experienced him being a father to them. And if they did, the entire perception of him would be completely and forever changed.”

David LaChapelle

— He was “exhausted” from rehearsals for his planned This Is It tour before his death in June 2009

“I’d tell him, ‘Let’s take a nap.’ Because he looked tired. We’d be in school, meaning downstairs in the living room, and we’d see dust falling from the ceiling and hear stomping sounds because he was rehearsing upstairs.”

— Paris is “absolutely” convinced he was murdered

“He would drop hints about people being out to get him. And at some point he was like, ‘They’re gonna kill me one day.’”

“It sounds like a total conspiracy theory and it sounds like bulls--t, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup. It was bulls--t.”

— He let her make her own choices about her own possible stardom

He used to tell her: “If you wanna be bigger than me, you can. If you don’t want to be at all, you can. But I just want you to be happy.”

