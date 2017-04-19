It’s over — again. Farrah Abraham and her on-again, off-again boyfriend Simon Saran have called it quits once more. The Teen Mom star confirmed to Us Weekly at the Teen Mom OG Press Day on April 4 that she’s split from Saran.

“Status is single, and I’m super happy to be Farrah again,” the MTV reality star, 25, told Us while chatting about her former longterm boyfriend.

The couple, who have documented their ups and downs on the hit MTV show for seasons now, dated for more than two years.

Abraham told Us that while she’s not “really looking” for another boyfriend just yet, she knows what she wants in a man.

“I just think I deserve somebody who is … like myself and maybe that’s an entrepreneur or whatever,” she explained. “That’s all I’m really looking for — no drama, honest and has some integrity and I think that’s great.”

Saran also confirmed their split, telling Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, April 18, while dissing the star: “I’m excited for her. If she can find someone that can be in the same room as her, that’s a huge accomplishment.”

Saran was Abraham’s first serious boyfriend after the death of her daughter Sophia’s father Derek Underwood.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

