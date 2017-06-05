Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Nope, still not engaged! Farrah Abraham clarified her relationship status while chatting with Us Weekly at her 26th birthday bash at Boutique Restaurant in New York City on Saturday, June 3.

After posting a romantic video to Instagram featuring a candlelit beach dinner in Jamaica on May 31, fans speculated that Abraham was back on and finally engaged to her ex-boyfriend Simon Saran. (Saran, 28, also shared the same video on Twitter, confirming he was traveling with the erotic book author.)

“We’re not together,” Abraham told Us on Saturday. “I think people just got confused by me celebrating my birthday also in Jamaica which, oh well, I had a romantic dinner! Bitches were jealous!”

The MTV star added that their split was a “clean break” and that yes, they’re just friends.

“We can be cordial and friends – it’s because I keep it like that and that my daughter really wants that around,” she added of her Sophia, 8.

As previously reported, the pair have documented their ups and downs on Teen Mom OG after Abraham bought her own engagement ring, which she expected Saran to pay her back for.

Abraham’s mom, Debra, told Us at the party that she doesn’t think Saran is a good fit for her daughter. During a recent episode of Teen Mom OG, Abraham made a list of qualities she wants in a man. “Simon has one of the 10 [qualities],” Debra told Us at the party.

Abraham added that she’s hoping to find love on her next project: Love Socially.

“I hope I find [love] this summer,” Abraham dished. “The new show is called Love Socially. It’s based with MTV UK and International, so a division of Teen Mom. [It will be filmed] in Australia, London and four other countries with four other celebrities.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

