Under fire. FBI agents raided the home of President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, in late July, using a search warrant to seize documents and other materials.

Although the political consultant, 68, has been voluntarily providing information to congressional committees investigating Russia’s alleged involvement in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, the warrant indicates that investigators believe Manafort isn’t turning over all records in his possession, according to The Washington Post.

Alex Wong/Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Robert S. Mueller III, the special counsel overseeing the Russia probe, has ordered a series of unrelated investigations into Manafort’s professional and personal life. According to the publication, Manafort’s allies believe that Mueller may be building a case unrelated to the investigation against him so that the campaign operative would be pressured to provide information about Trump’s inner circle in exchange for decreased legal exposure.

As previously reported, in March, former FBI Director James Comey confirmed his agency’s investigation into the 2016 election, stating at the time that the inquiry “includes investigating the nature of any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government and whether there were any coordination between the campaign and Russia’s efforts,” reported CNN.

The U.S. intelligence community also weighed in on the foreign power’s interference in the election, stating in now declassified documents that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an “influence campaign” with the intention of aiding Trump and hurting Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. “Russia’s goals were to undermine public faith in the U.S. democratic process, denigrate Secretary Clinton and harm her electability and potential presidency,” the report said. “We further assess Putin and the Russian Government developed a clear preference for President-elect Trump.”

Be a trendsetter! Download the Us Weekly app to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your iPhone.