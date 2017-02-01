President Donald Trump may have 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue all to himself.

Though Donald, 70, and his wife Melania announced in November that the first lady would relocate from New York City to Washington D.C. once their 10-year-old son Barron finished up the school year, a family insider reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly that may not happen. "They will reevaluate toward the end of the school year if they will keep this arrangement or if Melania and Barron will move to Washington," says the source. "They could go either way right now. They will ultimately do what's best for Barron." Find out more in the video above, and detailed below.

Though living 200 miles apart is unprecedented for a president and first lady, it suits the fiercely independent Donald just fine. When ABC News anchor David Muir asked January 25 if not having Melania, 46, or Barron around left him feeling lonely, he responded, "No, because I end up working longer. And that's OK."

For the time being, Donald, Melania and Barron will take turns shuttling 90 minutes door to door between their $100 million triplex apartment at 721 Fifth Avenue and the White House. In a January 25 New York Times article, Donald declared, "They'll come down on weekends."



Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Just not every week. During the weekend of January 28, as protests erupted over Donald's immigration ban, the first lady and Barron stayed put in New York City, according to a Melania source. Though she wasn't working out of an East Wing office, Melania has been tending to a bit of business. "Melania is actively building her team, including hiring a chief of staff, a senior adviser and a social secretary, among other key positions," continues the source. "While she is a mom first, she is very much embracing the role and responsibilities of first lady."

For more on Donald and Melania Trump, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



