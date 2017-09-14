No problems here! Fixer Upper's Chip and Joanna Gaines opened up about divorce rumors — and laughed them off — during a new interview with the Today show's Jenna Bush Hager.

“It’s funny, when I think about these circumstances, I think they’re hilarious," Chip, 42, said in a pre-taped package, which aired on Thursday, September 14. "I'm like, ‘I can’t believe that these things are happening to us.’ Because part of me feels, who would care about that?"

Joanna, 39, says she doesn't "do great" when she reads the fake stories about their relationship. "I just don't know what’s going on. So then I’ll hear someone come up to me and say, ‘I hear you and Chip are getting a divorce!’ And I’ll be like, ‘Where did you hear that?’ I don’t know any of this!'"

She added: "We do our due diligence in letting people know as much as we can, ‘This isn’t us. Don’t be scammed.'"

Last month, Chip denied that the pair are splitting in response to a fan on Twitter. "Won’t ever happen.. you can take that to the bank! #loveOfMyLife," he tweeted at the time.

The HGTV stars are instead focused on their work these days. Fixer Upper is headed into its fifth season in their hometown of Waco, Texas. "As long as it can work in Waco, in our backyard, it works for us. We’ve got four kids who need us, we’ve got a business here that needs us, and something about our marriage — we do better when we’re on our home turf," Chip said on Today.

"Home is the most important thing and the fact that we get to be a part of that is an honor," Joanna said.



