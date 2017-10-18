Gaining another Gaines? Not so fast! Fixer Upper's Chip and Joanna Gaines responded to rumors that they are expecting their fifth child on Tuesday, October 17.

Rumors that the designer is pregnant began after the couple announced that they are ending their popular HGTV series.

"There's so many [rumors], even leading up to it — I had this skincare line, so I'm leaving. It made it look like I was doing my own thing and Chip didn't even know about it. That was just a big rumor," she told Entertainment Tonight. "That our marriage is on the rocks...I was pregnant. Its funny when you start hearing this stuff. I was like, 'I guess people can just make stuff up.'"

Fans were crushed to learn that the show's upcoming fifth season would be its last. But Chip thinks that it's the perfect time to move on. "For me, I've always thought I'd rather be missed than somebody get tired of us. I would prefer to leave one year too early," he added.

Earlier in the day, the Waco, Texas, residents explained why they decided to say goodbye to Fixer Upper. "For us, the most important thing in the world is Jo and I's relationship, followed very quickly by these four beautiful kids [of ours]. We didn't want to push it, to redline it for so long that we woke up and realized we are at a point of no return. We wanted to take a step back and focus on what is absolutely the most important thing to us," Chip said on the Today show.

He added: "People in our inner circle, I tell them we're as healthy as we've ever been. I just didn't want to keep pushing this envelope to the fullest extent. We're really thankful that we had the opportunity to step back and take a break."

The Magnolia Market owners are parents of Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie, 7.



