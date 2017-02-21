Flip or Flop’s Christina El Moussa is single after splitting from family contractor Gary Anderson, Us Weekly has exclusively learned.

"Christina is single and being in a relationship is the last thing on her mind," El Moussa's rep Cassandra Zebisch tells Us. "She is taking this time to focus on her children and herself."

An insider told Us Weekly that the couple, who started dating in mid-2016, “broke up because of too many outside pressures.” The duo were photographed together for the first time earlier this month, taking a stroll in Yorba Linda, California. Prior to their relationship, Anderson worked on projects for the HGTV star, 33, but things turned romantic after her split from husband Tarek El Moussa last year.



The Flip or Flop costars have been in the spotlight in recent months due to their messy separation. As was previously reported, Tarek, 35, filed for divorce from Christina on January 9 after seven years of marriage. They announced back in December that they were calling it quits after news broke of a May gun incident, in which police were called to their Orange County, California, home.

Tarek opened up in the latest issue of Us Weekly about working with his ex on their hit TV show and coparenting their daughter Taylor, 6, and son Brayden, 18 months. “It’s like anything. You have good days and bad days,” he said. “It was a stressful time, but we had to do our job. Our job is to film a show and flip houses. But our most important job is to co-parent.”



The dad of two, who previously battled thyroid cancer, also revealed in the exclusive interview that he suffered from testicular cancer too. “I had thyroid cancer in 2013. One month later they found out I had testicular cancer. It was very difficult on me,” he said. “My hormones were way off. It affected me. It’s been three years of hell. I was devastated when I found out. So was Christina.”

