Not having it. Fox News’ Shepard Smith slammed President Donald Trump’s erratic press conference during a segment on Thursday, February 16, and the right-leaning veteran news anchor didn’t hold back. Watch the video clip above to see what he said!

“It’s crazy what we’re watching every day. It’s absolutely crazy,” Smith, 53, said with an exasperated expression on his face. “He keeps repeating ridiculous, throwaway lines that are not true at all, and avoiding this question on Russia as though we’re fools for asking this question. Really? Your opposition was hacked and the Russians were responsible for it and your people were on the phone with Russia the same day it was happening and we’re fools for asking the questions? No sir.”

Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; Mark Wilson/Getty Images

At this, Smith turned to address the camera, and presumably, the 70-year-old real estate mogul himself, with an intense stare.

“We are not fools for asking this question, and we demand to know the answer to this question,” he said. “You owe this to the American people. Your supporters will support you either way. If your people were on the phone with [Russia], what were they saying? We have a right to know. We absolutely do. And that you call us fake news and that you put us down like children for asking these questions on behalf of the American people is inconsequential. The people deserve that answer at very least.”

Smith also defended CNN reporter Jim Acosta, with whom Trump had a barbed exchange for an extended period of time during the press conference, calling him “a guy I’ve never met, but he’s a good reporter.”

On Thursday, Trump made headlines for a confusing, unhinged press conference. When asked whether or not members of his administration were in touch with Russian intelligence during the election, the former Apprentice host had a bizarre reply.

“The leaks are real. You’re the one that wrote about them and reported them; I mean, the leaks are real … the leaks are absolutely real,” Trump tried to make sense of his thoughts. “The news is fake because so much of the news is fake.”

Among his complaints about the media was the fact that it would likely depict his behavior at the press conference as “ranting and raving.”

“Tomorrow, they will say, ‘Donald Trump rants and raves at the press,’” Trump said. “I’m not ranting and raving. I’m just telling you. You know, you’re dishonest people. I’m not ranting and raving. I love this. I’m having a good time doing it.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!