Francia Raisa was spotted back at work on Friday, September 15, after donating a kidney to her friend Selena Gomez.

The actress, best known for playing Adrian on the ABC Family drama The Secret Life of the American Teenager, was spotted on the set of her new show, Grown-ish, in Los Angeles. The Freeform series is a spin-off of the hit sitcom Black-ish.

As previously reported, Gomez, 25, who has been battling the autoimmune disease Lupus, revealed in an Instagram post on Thursday, September 15, that her longtime friend had donated a kidney to her over the summer.

“There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa,” the “Hands to Myself” singer captioned a photo that showed her and Raisa holding hands while lying side-by-side in hospital. “She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”

The Bring It On actress, 29, shared a similar pic on Instagram on Thursday, writing, “I am beyond grateful that God would trust me with something that not only saved a life, but changed mine in the process. This was part of our story, and we will share it soon, but what is important now is that this is not the only story. For more information regarding Lupus, please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org -- Love you sis, so glad we’re on this journey together.”

“Francia and Selena are like sisters,” a source close to Raisa told Us earlier this week. “Selena is like a sister to her. Selena didn’t ask Francia to be tested as a match — Francia is the kind of person who would offer to do that for any one of her friends.”

